Four more arrested in KPTCL junior assistant recruitment examination cheating

Gokak Town police arrested four more persons accused of being involved in the KPTCL junior assistant recruitment examination cheating scam on Tuesday.

Until now 45 accused have been arrested.

The accused arrested were candidates who had used electronic devices and microchips to appear for the examination.

They were identified as Vaishnavi Balappa Sanadi, a resident of Maradimath in Gokak, Sudharani Huvappa Arabhavi resident of Upparatti in Gokak, Aishwarya Ramchandra Bagewadi resident of Tukkanatti in Gokak, and Basavaraj Ramappa Havadi resident of Bagarnal in Gokak.

Electronic devices, microchips, and cell phones were seized from the accused. They were produced in court and have been remanded to judicial custody.