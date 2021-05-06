Four more Covid-19 deaths, record 1,529 fresh cases in Dakshina Kannada

Dakshina Kannada district reported a record 1,529 fresh Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the highest single-day spike in the district since the outbreak of pandemic.

Previously, the district had reported 1,205 cases on April 30.

Total positive cases in the district have risen to 50,345. With 608 patients, who had recovered, being discharged on Wednesday, the total discharges increased to 40,246.

Read | ‘No oxygen shortage in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi for time being’

The district has 9,331 active cases with patients undergoing treatment in hospitals and in home isolation.

Four more persons have succumbed to the infection in the district, thus taking the death toll to 768.

Violations

DCP (Law and Order) Hariram Shankar said that 54 vehicles were seized in connection with the violation of curfew. As many as four cases have been booked under Epidemic Diseases Act while nine cases under National Disaster Management Act.

As many as 402 people were fined for not wearing masks in public places in Mangaluru City police jurisdiction.

Dakshina Kannada SP Rishikesh Sonawane said that three FIRs pertaining to Covid violations had been registered in the district and 341 persons were fined for not wearing masks