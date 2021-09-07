Four new GTTCs to come up in Karnataka

Four new Government Tool Room and Training centres will come up in Karnataka in addition to the already existing 28 centres, GTTC Zonal Head Lingaraj Sannamani said.

If everything goes well as per the plan, the four new GTTC will commence classes from next academic year after availing permission from AICTE. The new GTTC will come up at Madikeri, Hunsur, Haveri and Hanagal, he told mediapersons.

Four new GTTCs were set up at Koppala, Yadigiri, Chitradurga and Challakere during the academic year, he said and added that admissions for the GTTCs have been good in majority of the centres except in Mangaluru, Lingsugur, Chikkodi and Hospet. Hence, the last date has been extended by making it first-come-first-serve basis, he added.

Owing to the increase in demand, Belagavi has three GTTCs -- at Belagavi, Chikkodi and Gokak. He said that the job opportunities for those undergoing training in the GTTC are very high. Many trainees were placed in reputed companies even before they completed their training. Career prospects are bright in machine tool, electrical and electronics, equipment, automation and information technology industries. The training programmes have been structured with a blend of theory and practicals with the aim of equipping the trainees to use the acquired knowledge for immediate application in the industry.

GTTC Principal Mruthyunjaya Gouda said that students who have passed SSLC or equivalent are eligible for Diploma in Tool and Die Making (DTDM) and Diploma in Precision Manufacturing (DPM). The number of seats in DTDM is 60 and in DPM in 30. During the internship for one year in the industries, the students get a monthly stipend of Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 as well. The GTTC at Baikampady has recorded 100% placement all these years. Students who have passed PUC or ITI are eligible for the courses with lateral entry for the second year of the course.

Pandemic effect

To a query on whether Covid-19 pandemic has hit the admissions in GTTC, senior staff Kumaraswamy said that last year, only 37 students had opted for DTDM and 18 students for DPM. However, as the industries were functioning, the placement was not affected though, he added.

A help desk has been set up in the campus of GTTC in Baikampady to help the students apply for various scholarships. A dormitory-type accommodation is also provided for the needy students at the campus itself.

“During the third year, the students are training to prepare the tools after taking orders from the industries of the Baikampady industrial area as well,” he added.

For details on GTTC, students can contact 9880591219, 7975621917.

Check out the latest DH Videos here: