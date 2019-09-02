Four persons killed as car plunged into pond in Puttur

Four persons were killed when a car in which they were travelling in plunged into a pond, situated beside the road at Madyangala in Ariyadka of Puttur taluk on Monday morning.

According to police, the driver of the car lost control of the car, resulting in the mishap.

The deceased are Ashok, a native of Suntikoppa, his wife Hemalatha and children Yashas and Varsha. They were travelling to Mangaluru when the mishap occurred.

The body of the deceased has been shifted to Puttur government hospital.