Four students drown in two separate incidents in Karnataka

DHNS
DHNS, Holalkere (Chitradurga district),
  • Mar 28 2023, 22:18 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2023, 02:09 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Four students, aged between 15 and 19, seeking to beat the soaring summer heat, drowned in lakes in two separate incidents in the taluk on Tuesday.

Three second PU students of Laksminarasimha Swamy Arts College at Horakere Devarapur in the taluk met a watery grave when they went to swim at Nandanahosur lake.

Deceased are: M Sanjay (18), T Girish (18) and T S Manoj (19), all natives of the taluk. They had appeared for five subjects in II PU exams and were supposed to write the last paper (Sociology) on Wednesday. Bodies of two students have been recovered and the operation to recover yet another body was underway.

The Chitrahalli police have registered a case of unnatural deaths.

In another incident of drowning, B N Shashank (15), a class 9 student of a private school in Holalkere town, died while swimming at the Honnekere lake.

Drowning
Karnataka News
Karnataka

