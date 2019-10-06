Four suspected terrorists arrested in Srirangapatna

Officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), on Saturday, are said to have arrested four suspected terrorists at Srirangapatna in the district.

The arrested were said to be planning to carry out blasts using satellite phones.

Jamboo Savari

The development comes just three days before the Jamboo Savari in the nearby Mysuru city. It is said that more ultras are holed up in the temple town.

District Superintendent of Police K Parashurama told DH that they had no information about the visit of the officials of the National Investigation Agency.