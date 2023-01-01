Four Tamil Nadu tourists die in road accident in Ankola

The New Year celebrations in Goa for four Tamil Nadu tourists turned tragic on Sunday evening when the car they were travelling in crashed into a NWKRTC bus head-on near Baleguli Cross in the taluk.
The impact of crash was such that four persons died on the spot while another sustained grievous injuries. Deceased have been identified as Arun Pandiyan, Nipul, Mohammad Bilal and Shekharan. Identity of injured has not been established.
According to Ankola police, a group of five tourists from Tamil Nadu were going to Gokarna from Goa. The over-speeding car rammed into the road divider and rammed into the Hubballi-bound bus on the opposite lane.
The Ankola police have registered a case.
