Four women die after car accidentally falls into Visvesvaraya Canal

Shilpa P, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jul 30 2023, 03:21 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2023, 03:21 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Four women died after a car accidentally fell into Visvesvaraya Canal of KRS near Doranahalli in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district on Saturday night. 

The deceased have been identified as Mahadevamma, wife of Donaiah of Gaamanahalli of Srirangpatna taluk, and their relatives Sanjana, Maadevi and Rekha from Goravanahalli of T Narsipura taluk of Mysuru district. 

Arakere police have visited the spot and fished out the bodies. Manoj from Gaamanahalli, who drove the car, survived as he swam to the bank of the river. 

The incident occurred when they were going from Gaamanahalli to their relative's place in Doddamulgoodu. It is said that the driver had accidentally hit the car to a temporary iron side wall of the canal, and the car had fallen into the canal. 

Authorities at KRS dam are releasing water to the Visvesvaraya Canal.

