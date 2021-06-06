Four-year-old girl in Davangere attacked by stray dogs, sustains multiple injuries

A four-year-old girl was attacked by a pack of stray dogs in Azad Nagar in the city on Sunday.

Kanish Fatima, daughter of Talam Sheikh and Tabusam Banu sustained multiple injuries on her head, arm and leg. The pack of stray dogs pounced on her while she was playing in the veranda and took her out of the house.

While her family members rescued her, she, however, could not escape from multiple injuries. Her parents were offering prayer when the incident took place.

She is undergoing treatment in Bapuji hospital in the city.

Reacting to the incident, locals staged a flash protest and demanded the city corporation officials to capture stray dogs and shift them to non-residential areas.