Foursome: Savanur woman gives birth to quadruplets

A 30-year-old woman from Savanur in Haveri district has delivered four babies three boys and a girl, at Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) hospital in Hubballi on Sunday.

"Mehboobi delivered quadruplets through Cesarean delivery. All four newborns are healthy. Three newborns weigh 2 kg each while one baby weighs 1.6 kg. The babies have been kept under observation in NICU unit," said Dr Kasturi Donimath.

Mehboobi was admitted to the KIMS three weeks back. Doctors found her pregnant with quadruplets and helped her deliver babies via C-Section. Nisar Ahmed-Mehboobi couple already have a five-year-old son. Nisar, a plumber in Savanur, said it (quadruplets) was Allah's gift for us on the auspicious day of Eid Milad.