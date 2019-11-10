Foursome: Savanur woman gives birth to quadruplets

DHNS
DHNS, Huballi,
  • Nov 10 2019, 22:18pm ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2019, 02:07am ist
Four newborns - three boys and a girl - are hale and healthy.

A 30-year-old woman from Savanur in Haveri district has delivered four babies three boys and a girl, at Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) hospital in Hubballi on Sunday.

"Mehboobi delivered quadruplets through Cesarean delivery. All four newborns are healthy. Three newborns weigh 2 kg each while one baby weighs 1.6 kg. The babies have been kept under observation in NICU unit," said Dr Kasturi Donimath.

Mehboobi was admitted to the KIMS three weeks back. Doctors found her pregnant with quadruplets and helped her deliver babies via C-Section. Nisar Ahmed-Mehboobi couple already have a five-year-old son. Nisar, a plumber in Savanur, said it (quadruplets) was Allah's gift for us on the auspicious day of Eid Milad.

Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com


For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here

For election-related news in Haryana, click here

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
haveri
Kids
Huballi
Comments (+)
 