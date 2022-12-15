Fox attacks residents in Gadag; killed

A fox which strayed into the town and attacked a few people was chased and killed by residents in the early hours of Wednesday.

There was tension at Lambai Tanda, Ambedkar Circle and Chowkimath after the animal injured three people.

Forest department officials sent the carcass for medical test to ascertain if the fox had rabies. "Action will be taken based on the report," regional forest officer Manjunath Megalamani told DH.

Strays into school

In a separate incident on Tuesday, a fox strayed into a high school at Asundi in Mulgund taluk of Gadag. The forest staff caught the animal and safely released it into the zoo at Binkadakatti. Tension prevailed in the area for a while due to the incident.