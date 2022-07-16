Free Covid booster shot for beneficiaries till September 30

District Health Officer Dr R Venkatesh said that the Covid booster dose will be administered to all those who have completed 18 years of age in the district.

He said that as a part of Azadi ka Amrith Mahotsav, free booster doses will be administered for 75 days till September 30.

The booster dose will be administered in all the primary health centres, community health centres and taluk and district hospitals for free, he added.

There are 2,89,883 beneficiaries eligible for booster dose in the district. A lasika mela will be held on every Wednesday and Friday, he said.

The district has achieved 100 per cent in administering the first and second dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

District Vaccination Officer Dr Gopinath said that special camps will also be organised if there are more people who are eligible to get the vaccine.