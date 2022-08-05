Free entry to Dariya Daulat in K'taka's Srirangapatna

Free entry to Dariya Daulat in Karnataka's Srirangapatna

The Ministry of Culture has ordered free entry to the visitors till August 15

DHNS
DHNS, Srirangapatna (Mandya dist),
  • Aug 05 2022, 01:12 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2022, 04:27 ist
In this file photo, students are seen visiting a photo exhibition on ‘World Heritage Monuments, Sites and Heritage of Karnataka’ organised by Archeological Survey of India (ASI), at Dariya Daulat Bagh. Credit: DH Photo

The Department of Archeology and Survey of India, as a part of Amrit Mahotsav (75th year) of Independence Day, will offer free entry to Tipu Sultan’s Summer Palace (Dariya Daulat) in Srirangapatna from August 5 to August 15.

The Ministry of Culture has ordered free entry to the visitors till August 15. It has to be noted that the entry fee for Indians, above 15 years of age, is Rs 25 and for foreigners it is Rs 250 (off line ticket). Entry fee is Rs 20 for Indians and Rs 200 for foreigners, who buy tickets online. According to the officials, 500 to 600 tourists visit the summer palace everyday. An officer said that the fee will be charged from August 16.

