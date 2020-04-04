A local hospital has launched a free mobile health service for poor in rural areas after private medical practitioners suspended their service following the lockdown declared in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Manasa Hospital has launched the service. On Saturday, free medications were provided to people in the villages under the limits of Hudugur and G Kothuru gram panchayats.

After launching the health service, MLA N H Shivashankara Reddy said, " The free health service provided by the Dr H S Shashidhar and staff of Manasa hospital is commendable."

Special officer for Covid-19 B N Varaprasad Reddy, Tahasildar M Rajanna, THO O Ratnamma, taluk panchayat EO N Muniraju, Afroz and others were present on the occasion.