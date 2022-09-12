From Aadhaar cards to mosquito bats, lost-and-found items pile up at MIA

From Aadhaar cards to mosquito bats, the list goes on. Many such items had a happy ending after being reunited with the rightful owners at Mangaluru International Airport (MIA).

Each month, on an average, about 150 items of all shapes and sizes are left behind in MIA terminals. All such items found are deposited with the terminal manager and an entry made in the register.

Passengers have left behind mosquito bats, slippers, neck pillows, cell phones, and even precious yellow metal ornaments, the sources in MIA said.

These are often left behind in trays at either domestic or international security hold areas while depositing items for pre-flight security screening process.

There was an instance when a trolley retriever handed a precious yellow metal ornament lying on the ground outside the terminal building.

The most common items retrieved and handed over are Aadhaar, voter identity, debit, credit, and PAN cards.

The lost-and-found unit at MIA plays a vital role in ensuring that passengers are reunited with the items assumed lost forever.

A robust lost-and-found mechanism, manned by terminal manager’s office, brings back smiles on the faces of owners of such items.

Many passengers collect lost articles either in-person or depute their duly authorised representatives.