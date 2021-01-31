Full day offline classes for class 9 and above

Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 31 2021, 00:40 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2021, 02:30 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH.

Schools which are scheduled to resume in-person classes for grade 9 and above from Monday will be full-day regular classes between 10 am and 4.30 pm.

The time table issued by the department of public instruction and department of pre-university education clearly states that, “The classes for 9, 10, 11 and 12 should be conducted for a full day between 10 am and  4.30 pm from Monday to Saturday”.

Classes for grade 8 students under Vidyagama programme should be conducted on alternate days between 10 am and 12.30 pm.

“As classes will be conducted for a full day, students should be advised to bring their lunch packed from home and must mandatorily submit a consent letter from parents to attend offline classes. And in the consent letter, the parents should ascertain that the child has no Covid-19 like symptoms,” it said.

Schools
offline classes
Karnataka

