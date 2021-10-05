Full-fledged physical classes for grades 6 to 12 in Dakshina Kannada to begin on Tuesday

With the decline in Covid-19 cases, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V has given permission for conducting full-fledged physical classes for Grades 6th to 12th from Tuesday.

Rajendra said that the students and teachers should strictly adhere to Covid appropriate behaviour. All the teachers and staff in the schools and PU colleges have been inoculated in the district. The initiative is taken to ensure that the learning process of the children are not affected, he added.

The classes for students of standard IX and standard X are being held in the morning while classes for students of standard VIII are being conducted in the noon to avoid crowding in the schools since September 17. Classes for students of grades 5th to 7th are being held from morning till noon from September 20.

