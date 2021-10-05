Physical classes for grades 6-12 in DK to begin today

Full-fledged physical classes for grades 6 to 12 in Dakshina Kannada to begin on Tuesday

All the teachers and staff in the schools and PU colleges have been inoculated in the district

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Oct 05 2021, 03:07 ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2021, 03:07 ist
Classes for students of grades 5th to 7th are being held from morning till noon from September 20. Credit: DH File Photo/Irshad Mahammad

With the decline in Covid-19 cases, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V has given permission for conducting full-fledged physical classes for Grades 6th to 12th from Tuesday.

Rajendra said that the students and teachers should strictly adhere to Covid appropriate behaviour. All the teachers and staff in the schools and PU colleges have been inoculated in the district. The initiative is taken to ensure that the learning process of the children are not affected, he added.

The classes for students of standard IX and standard X are being held in the morning while classes for students of standard VIII are being conducted in the noon to avoid crowding in the schools since September 17. Classes for students of grades 5th to 7th are being held from morning till noon from September 20.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Dakshina Kannada
Schools
Education
Karnataka
Covid-19
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

NASA images show polluted skies to engulf north India

NASA images show polluted skies to engulf north India

Indian shop workers win the right to a chair

Indian shop workers win the right to a chair

Revisiting the past wasn't hard: Mahesh on 'Breakpoint'

Revisiting the past wasn't hard: Mahesh on 'Breakpoint'

Key personalities named in Pandora Papers exposé

Key personalities named in Pandora Papers exposé

‘Major’ oil spill off California coast threatens fauna

‘Major’ oil spill off California coast threatens fauna

Tobacco consumption on the rise in rural women: Report

Tobacco consumption on the rise in rural women: Report

 