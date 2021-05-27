Fund-starved zoos struggle to feed animals

The pandemic-hit zoos in the state are struggling to feed animals and pay wages to the staff.

Of the nine zoos in the state, only Mysore (Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Park) and Bannerghatta see good footfall and generate substantial revenue. A part of the revenue generated at Mysore and Bannerghatta was used to maintain and manage other zoos - Atal Bihari Vajpayee Zoological Park near Hampi and the ones in Gadag, Belagavi and Shivamogga. But a prolonged closure of zoos for the visitors due to the coronvavirus pandemic has left them in a deep financial crisis.

The fund-starved zoos are looking to corporates and philanthropists for donations or adoption of animals/birds.

Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK ) president L R Mahadevaswamy told DH, “The zoos in Karnataka are facing challenges in maintenance and upkeep of animals/birds. Mysore and Bannerghatta zoos are being managed from their FD accounts and adoptions, but there are no funds to manage other zoos. The animal lovers and industrialists should donate or adopt the animals and thereby keep the zoos afloat,” he urged.

The staff, mostly outsourced, have not been paid for months owing to fund crunch.

“I have been working at Vajpayee Zoological park since its inception as a driver on contract basis. I have not been paid for the last three months. With everything shut due to lockdown, it is not easy to get loans. I am struggling to run home, a staffer said, on the condition of anonymity.

The story of staffers at other zoos is no different.

Zoo employees poured out their woes to DH, “The employees on payroll are getting their wages on time. But the salary of outsourced workers is delayed. All we get is Rs 8,000 per month and even that is not disbursed on time. We are struggling to stay afloat.”