Funds for city extension in budget: Somanna

District In-charge and Housing Minister V Somanna said, “Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will announce funds for the extension of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) limits.”

Somanna was speaking to reporters, after inspecting ongoing development works, atop the Chamundi Hill, here, on Friday. He said, “There was a discussion on the extension of the MCC limits and the CM would earmark funds for the purpose.”

The minister said, “The development works and the construction of the shopping complex atop the Chamundi Hill will be completed by March-end. The shops will be handed over to the vendors by the first week of April.” The Minister directed the officials to ensure basic facilities atop the hill.

Somanna said that the government has identified homeless people and will distribute 3.5 lakh houses for them after June.

Road opens

The road leading to Nandi Statue, atop the Chamundi Hill, opened for vehicular movement.

A portion of the retaining wall and road had caved in-between View Point and Nandi Statue in October 2019. The works were completed a few days back.