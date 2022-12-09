Funds for Talakadu history, Ganga dynasty research: CM Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday that separate grants would be provided in the budget for the study of the history of Talakadu and research extensively about the Ganga dynasty and its origin.

He was speaking after releasing Chavundaraya, a book written by Jayaram Raipura at Gandhi Bhavan.

Bommai, recalling the last days of his mother, said, "My mother suffered from cancer in 2002. When her death was nearing, I tried being by her side and feeling what she might have been going through. I fixed a date and assumed I would be dying on that date and started seeing death in a different way. I challenged death by saying I am ready to give my life, which made me feel the joy of sacrifice. This kind of experimentation and study about death was done in Jainism and this is brought out in (the book) Chavundaraya.”

Adichunchanagiri Mutt pontiff Nirmalanandanatha Swami said, "Jayaram, after serving as an Indian Revenue Service officer and devoting himself to his work, has understood the necessity of keeping history alive by writing it and has produced such a great work. As a writer, he has done his job. Now, the onus is on parents and society to make today’s youth read it.”

Writer-scholar Hampa Nagarajaiah and playwright H S Shivaprakash took part in the programme.