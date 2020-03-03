Funds likely to be set aside in budget for Sarvajna authority

The BJP government is expected to set aside funds for the development of important places associated with 16th-century poet-philosopher Sarvajna, in what is being seen as a move by the saffron party to woo the OBC communities.

The government has already tabled the Sarvajna Kshetra Development Authority Bill in the ongoing budget session of the legislature. The Authority will develop and maintain the 'Sarvajna Kshetra' that includes Sarvajna's place of birth and other significant locations related to his life in Haveri district.

Sarvajna is best known for his triplets (called Tripadis in Kannada), which are short poems that talk about social, cultural and religious issues, besides critical observations on superstitious beliefs in the society.

The Authority will be set up for the "development and maintenance of the Sarvajna Kshetra, including the place of birth of Sarvajna and other places situated in and around Hirekerur, Abalur and Masur of Hirekerur taluk in Haveri district into an international pilgrim, cultural and tourist centre," according to the Bill.

That apart, the Sarvajna Jayanti Utsava, Sarvajna Sahityotsava and other events will be organised by the Authority in memory of the famed poet.

Sarvajna is said to be belonging to the backward Kumbara community.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is expected to set aside Rs 5 crore in the 2020-21 Budget and the Bill has anticipated a "recurring expenditure of Rs 5 crore per annum" due to the proposed legislative measure.

Incidentally, the Authority is expected to come up in Hirekerur, a constituency from which cop-turned-actor-turned-politician B C Patil was re-elected after he jumped ship from Congress to BJP. He is the forest minister in the present government.