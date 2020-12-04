Funds row: Siddaramaiah flayed for demanding inquiry

BJP MLC A H Vishwanath on Friday slammed former chief minister Siddaramaiah for demanding an inquiry over his remarks, in connection with the funds during the byelection.

In a press conference here, Vishwanath pointed out that even Siddaramaiah said that JD(S) MLA G T Devegowda took money from the Congress, but worked for BJP candidate in Lok Sabha elections. “How much have you given? Is it accounted or an unaccounted amount? Let Siddaramaiah clarify,” he said.

It may be mentioned that Vishwanath had recently stated that BJP had given a huge amount for the bypolls, but, BJP leader C P Yogeeshwar and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s aide, and also his political secretary N R Santosh, did not give it to him.

Targeting Vishwanath, Siddaramaiah had said, “Was the money accounted or unaccounted? Investigation should be conducted to know who gave the money and from where it was brought.”

Vishwanath questioned the state government’s move to establish Maratha Development Authority (MDA). When border and language issues are surfacing in Belgavi, it was not necessary for the government to establish MDA, he opined.