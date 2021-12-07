G T Devegowda supports Congress in MLC polls: Tanveer Sait

Congress MLA Tanveer Sait on Tuesday said that JD(S) MLA G T Devegowda has been campaigning in support of Congress candidate for Mysuru-Chamarajanagar MLC elections for local body constituency.

Devegowda, who represents Chamundeshwari Assembly segment, has been campaigning for Congress candidate and it will definitely help Congress to get more votes, Sait said while speaking to reporters.

Sait said JD(S) is playing "opportunist politics", adding that Congress party candidate will win MLC polls.

It has to be noted that Devegowda has maintained distance from JD(S) since 2018. JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy also had said that the doors of the party had permanently closed for Devegowda.