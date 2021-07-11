Stop debate over KRS Dam: G T Devegowda

G T Devegowda urges JD(S), Sumalatha to stop debate over KRS Dam

The government has clarified that the dam has no crack, he said

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jul 11 2021, 17:05 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2021, 17:05 ist
G T Devegowda. Credit: DH File Photo

MLA G T Devegowda urged JD(S) leaders and Mandya MO A Sumalatha to not engage in any further debate over Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) Dam.

Devegowda said the debate is not good either for JD(S) leaders or Sumalatha.

The government has clarified that the dam has no crack and the matter must be stopped, he urged.

Devegowda argued that Sumalatha has been elected as MP for the first time and she has made the statement that the dam has developed a crack, accidentally.

Sumalatha does not know the difference between 'crack' and 'repair', Devegowda said.

