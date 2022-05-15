G T Devegowda's granddaughter passes away

Three-year-old Gowri, the granddaughter of MLA G T Devegowda, passed away late on Saturday.
Gowri was suffering from health ailments and was recovering after treatment in a hospital in Bengaluru a few days back. She, however, developed health issues on Saturday noon and passed away.
Gowri's final rites will be held at a farmland in Gungral Chatra, Devegowda's native village.
