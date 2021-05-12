Gadag: Four of family die in road mishap on way to funeral

Tragedy struck a family from Aaratti in Navalgund taluk of Dharwad district when four of its members were killed in a gruesome accident near Harti in Gadag district on Wednesday.

According to police, Veeresh (26), Shekappa (45) Bapugouda (25) and Savithri (50) died on the spot. Injured Shankrappa Bukkatigar of Lingdal is being treated for injuries at Gadag Institute of Medical Sciences.

“The victims were going to Lakshmeshwar to attend a relative’s funeral in an SUV. The accident occurred when the driver of the speeding car lost control and rammed the vehicle into a roadside tree. Over-speeding caused the accident,” said Gadag Rural sub-inspector Ajit Hosamani.