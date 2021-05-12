Gadag: 4 of family die in road mishap on way to funeral

Gadag: Four of family die in road mishap on way to funeral

According to police, Veeresh (26), Shekappa (45) Bapugouda (25) and Savithri (50) died on the spot

DHNS
DHNS, Gadad,
  • May 12 2021, 23:58 ist
  • updated: May 13 2021, 01:26 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Tragedy struck a family from Aaratti in Navalgund taluk of Dharwad district when four of its members were killed in a gruesome accident near Harti in Gadag district on Wednesday.

According to police, Veeresh (26), Shekappa (45) Bapugouda (25) and Savithri (50) died on the spot. Injured Shankrappa Bukkatigar of Lingdal is being treated for injuries at Gadag Institute of Medical Sciences.

“The victims were going to Lakshmeshwar to attend a relative’s funeral in an SUV. The accident occurred when the driver of the speeding car lost control and rammed the vehicle into a roadside tree. Over-speeding caused the accident,” said Gadag Rural sub-inspector Ajit Hosamani.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

gadag
Dharwad
Karnataka
Road accident

Related videos

What's Brewing

Brain chip allows paralysed man to write

Brain chip allows paralysed man to write

India may overtake China as most populous country soon

India may overtake China as most populous country soon

Bored of WFH? IRCTC offers 'work from hotel' package

Bored of WFH? IRCTC offers 'work from hotel' package

Mideast violence bears hallmarks of 2014 Gaza war

Mideast violence bears hallmarks of 2014 Gaza war

Is it safe to get vaccinated during pregnancy?

Is it safe to get vaccinated during pregnancy?

'Weddings during lockdown may increase child marriages'

'Weddings during lockdown may increase child marriages'

 