Gadkari to inspect Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway on January 5

Public Works Minister C C Patil on Wednesday informed the Legislative Council that unprecedented rains, encroachment of stormwater drains, non-removal of silt and debris led to severe flooding of the parts of Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway recently.

Patil also said that Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari was scheduled to inspect the expressway on January 5, 2023.

Replying to a question raised by JD(S) MLC Marithibbe Gowda, Patil said as state received excess rainfall, 2 to 3 times more than the normal rainfall, water flow was high and the problem got "worse" due to encroachments and silt.

Stating that he had conducted two rounds of inspection, Patil insisted that the government had taken steps and asked the NHAI to clear choke points.

On the expressway, Patil said: "I am aware that people of Ramanagara, Channapatna, Mandya and Maddur want their towns to be linked with this project. But, it may not be possible.”

Gowda said that farmers along the stretch had lost their lands and livelihoods. "Now, the NHAI is barring them from entering the road as well," he said.

Patil said the government would submit a memorandum to Gadkari seeking access points to all towns on this stretch.