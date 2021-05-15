GAIL to set up oxygen generation plant at Kundapura

GAIL (India) Limited (formerly known as Gas Authority of India Limited) in order to increase the availability of medical-grade oxygen will build oxygen generation plant at Taluk Government Hospital in Kundapura and nine other places across the country.

Kundapura Taluk Government Hospital Covid-19 Nodal officer Dr Nagesh Kundapur told DH that the work on the construction of Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) medical oxygen generation plant will begin soon. The land had been identified for the plant. By June-end or July, the plant will be functional, he added.

He said plant can generate 500 litres of oxygen per minute and 100 jumbo cylinders can be filled per day. A jumbo cylinder has a capacity of 7,000 litres (gas). Hence there would be sufficient oxygen supply in the taluk from next month onwards, he explained.

Udupi Additional Deputy Commissioner Sadhashiv Prabhu said that the total cost of project was estimated to be around Rs 65.49 lakh. About 40% of the cost was paid in advance. Fifty percent is paid against the performance invoice before the dispatch. The remaining 10% is paid after the commissioning of plant by GAIL, he added.

The plant will involve 50 KW power connections in the room with two separate earthing and equal capacity back up, he added.