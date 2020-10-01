Gajapayana signals majestic, but quiet start to Dasara

Gajapayana, the journey of Dasara elephants from forests to Mysuru city, gave a quiet start to Dasara 2020. The festivities commence on October 17 and conclude on October 26, with the Jamboo Savari on the Vijayadashami day.

A total of five elephants, led by howdah jumbo Abhimanyu, are part of Gajapayana, which commenced at Veeranahosahalli, the entry point of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve in Hunsur taluk of Mysuru district, after a puja at the Anjaneya temple.

The 54-year-old pachyderm is slated to carry the golden howdah on his back for the first time during Jamboo Savari. He is accompanied by elephants Vikram, 47, Gopi, 38, Vijaya, 61, and Kaveri, 42.

Due to Covid-19, Gajapayana was simple, but traditional.

Priest Prahlad Rao performed puja to the jumbos. Following the puja, the elephants walked for a few meters. Later, they were transported to Mysuru in separate trucks.

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri offered flower petals to the elephants. She said the event was a low-key affair as the government has decided for a simple Dasara. Only 2,000 people will be allowed to watch the Jamboo Savari at the Mysuru Palace, she said.

The district administration had allowed only 100 people for Gajapayana and no people’s representative was present, due to the Covid crisis.