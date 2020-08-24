Ganeshotsava: Food kits distributed to labourers

The decennial year of Sarvajanika Ganeshotsava Samithi in Belthangady observed Ganesh Chathurti in a meaningful manner by helping those labourers from unorganised sector who have been hit hard due to Covid-19.

The labourers engaged in decorating the temples, pandals for Ganeshotsava, supplying shamiyana and other required materials for the celebrations are in doldrums without any events due to the Covid-19 restrictions, said Samithi President and MLC Harish Kumar.

On account of Gowri Ganesha festival, ganahoma was organised at Asha Salian hall in Belthangady and food kits were distributed to 185 unorganised labourers engaged in decorating the lights and arranging mikes for the festivals in different parts of the taluk. Further, additional gas cylinders were handed over to five families of physically challenged persons identified by the Samithi along with extending financial assistance for the treatment of a child from Koyyur. Meritorious students who have excelled in SSLC exams were also felicitated.

Puja rituals

On account of Ganesh Chathurti, puja rituals were held at Muneeshwara Mahaganapathi Temple at Police Lane, Kadri Temple, Kudroli Temple, Sharavu Mahaganapathi Temple, Bikarnakatte Balamuri Siddivinayaka Temple, Mahathobhara Mangaladevi temple and other places.

Various organisations too had observed Ganeshotsava celebrations by holding bhajans, homa, and mahapuja. No cultural programmes were held as a part of the celebrations. On account of Ganeshotsava, Dhanvantari homa was held at Pumpwell Ganeshotsava Samithi on Sunday.