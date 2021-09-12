Ganeshotsava Katte damaged in Shiradi village, one held

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Sep 12 2021, 22:22 ist
  • updated: Sep 12 2021, 22:22 ist
The vandalised Ganeshotsava Katte at Udane. Credit: DH Photo

The Uppinangady police arrested a man on the charges of damaging Ganeshotsava Katte utilised for Sarvajanika Ganeshotsava at Udane in Shiradi village of Dakshina Kannada.

According to DK SP Rishikesh Sonawane, the arrested is Ravindra Kumar (25), a native of the Bhagalpur district in Bihar.

Ganeshotsava was observed in a simple manner on September 10 and the idol was immersed the same day. When the organisers visited the venue on September 11, they noticed damages to the cement structure and the homa kunda and banana stems strewn around.  Accordingly, a complaint was registered. The police who swung into action arrested the culprit within 24 hours.

The arrested person has been remanded in judicial custody. 

