Gang attacks youth for personal enmity; victim in critical condition

  • Nov 30 2021, 14:33 ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2021, 14:33 ist
A group of eight people attacked a youth following personal enmity at the Urwa police station jurisdiction.The injured youth is in a critical condition.

According to City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, the injured person's name is Shravan. An enmity between two groups led to the attack.

The attack, which was carried out by ‘Alike gang’, was a retaliation to the murder of one Indrajeeth at Barke police station jurisdiction in 2020. The injured was the friend of Ankith, who is the brother of the two persons who were involved in the murder of Indrajeeth. Indrajeeth was murdered by Talwar Jagga gang, which was also called Boloor gang, the police commissioner said.

The commissioner clarified that there was no communal colour in the incident and it was a gang war that led to the attack.

