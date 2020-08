A gang of three persons under the influence of ganja, stabbed a man to rob him at Maragowdanahalli, under Jayapura Police station limits.

The victim was identified as Prasanna. The trio waylaid Prasanna who was going to Maragowdanahalli and demanded money from .

One of the accused stabbed him in his stomach and fled the spot.

According to the Police, the trio was under the influence of ganja and attacked him for money.

Prasanna was rushed to KR Hospital where he is undergoing treatment.