Ganja grown extensively in Ch’nagar dist: SP

As the CCB police have been cracking the whip against those involved in consuming and peddling narcotic substances in Bengaluru, the police at the border district Chamarajanagar too are on their toes, strengthening the vigil.

The CCB police had taken four people from Hanur taluk into custody and took them to Bengaluru for enquiry. Superintendent of Police Divya Sara Thomas confirmed this. According to the SP, one person among them was involved in a similar case in the district, earlier. Three persons have been released after enquiry, according to sources.

The drug network is active in the district and incidents of police seizing ganja plants have been reported from the villages adjoining the forest. Hanur, Kollegal rural, Punajanur in Chamarajanagar taluk and BRT range in Yalandur taluk have reported such cases.

When compared the details of the last few years, most of the cases related to narcotic substances was reported in 2018.

The police had registered 46 cases and seized 500 kg of ganja in the year. In 2019, 120 kg ganja was seized and 11 cases filed. This year, already eight cases have been registered and 150 kg ganja seized. However, the number of cases were 12 and 20 in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

Speaking to DH, Divya Sara Thomas said, “Ganja is cultivated in Hanur, Ramapura, Mahadeshwara Hill and in Kollegal. The police have been conducting raids regularly and the year 2018 reported most cases with 500 kg ganja seized.”

According to the police, miscreants cultivate ganja among the paddy crop in the interior of the forest. But, it is grown in small patches only. As Hanur, Ramapura and Male Mahadeshwara Hills are dense with trees and there is no movement of people, they grow ganja here.