Ganja peddling: 12 students in Mangaluru arrested

The police suspect the involvement of a few more students and youth in the peddling

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Udupi,
  • Jul 09 2022, 16:32 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2022, 16:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Mangaluru City Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths arrested 12 students on the charges of supplying ganja to college students and others in the city.

Acting on a tip off, CCB inspector Mahesh Prasad and PSI Rajendra B conducted the raid on the apartment where they were residing at Valencia Sooterpete, Third Cross, in Mangaluru.

The police seized 900 grams ganja worth Rs 20,000, smoking pipes, rolling papers, Rs 4,500 cash, 11 mobile phones, digital weighing scales. The value of the seized properties is Rs 2,85,000.

The police suspect the involvement of a few more students and youth in the peddling. The arrested students are pursuing their graduation, nursing and other allied science courses.
 
According to the police, the arrested are Shanoof Abdul Gafoor (21), a native of Kannur; Mohammed Raseen (22) from Kannur, Gokul Krishnan (22) from Guruvayoor, Sharoon Anand (19) from Hosadurga in Kasargod, Ananthu K P (18) from Rajapuram in Kasargod, Amal (21) from Kannur, Abhishek (21) from Kannur,  Nidal (21) from Iritti in Kannur, Shahid M T P (22) from Trikaripur n Kasargod, Fahad Habeeb (22) from Ernakulam, Mohammed Rishin (22) from Kannur, and Rijin Riyaz (22) from Kozhikode.

During the medical examination, it was confirmed that the 11 arrested consumed ganja, police said. The police have registered a case, the CEN (cybercrime, economic offences and narcotics) police said.

 

Mangaluru
Karnataka
ganja

