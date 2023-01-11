Ganja peddling, consumption: 10 including OCI, medical officer arrested

The city police arrested 10 persons comprising an Overseas Citizen of India, medical officer, MBBS and dental students in connection with ganja peddling and consumption.

Sharing details on the same, Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar said that the arrested hail from three professional colleges in the city. The police on January 7 had arrested an Overseas Citizen of India Neel Kishorilal Ramji Shah (38) possessing UK citizenship in connection with ganja peddling in a flat at Bunts Hostel in Mangaluru. He had been residing in Mangaluru for the last 15 years and was a fourth year student of a dental college in the city and failed to complete his course. During the interrogation, he had revealed details on other medical, dental college students and doctors who were involved in peddling and consumption of ganja. The police have produced the arrested before magistrate who in turn remanded them in two days of police custody.

The police had recovered over 2 kilograms of ganja worth Rs 50,000, two mobile phones, a toy piston, a dagger, Rs 7000 in cash, a digital weighing scale and other electronic gadgets.

The others arrested are Dr Sameer (32) from Kerala (medical officer), Dr Nadiya Siraj , 24 from Kerala (MBBS internship), Dr Manimaran Mutthu (28) Tamil Nadu (medical surgeon), Dr Varshini Prathi, 26 from Andhra Pradesh (MBBS internship), Dr Bhanu Dhahiya, 27 from Chandigarh (3rd year MD psychiatry), Dr Riya Chadda, 22 from Chandigarh (4th year BDS), Dr Kshithij Gupta, 25 from Delhi (3rd year MS Ortho), Dr Ira Basin, 23, from Puna (4th Year MBBS ) and Mohammed Rauf alias Gouse (34) from Maripalla in Bantwal.

The Commissioner said a detailed inquiry will be conducted by the CCB police to know further details into the ganja peddling and sale. The police will interrogate a few more persons in connection with the incident. Of the arrested, a few were close associates of the peddlers and were engaged in taking drugs while partying as well. Along with ganja, they were also into consumption of MDMA, and other synthetic drugs. The arrested were residing in various PG accommodations, apartments and hostels in the city.