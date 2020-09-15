Ganja plants seized at Vaderahalli worth Rs 4 crore: Police

Police assessed the value of ganja plants that had been seized at Vaderahalli in the taluk at Rs 4 crore.

Speaking to media persons, here on Tuesday, Superintendent of Police G Radhika said the accused had grown 8,250 ganja plants on four acres of land that had been leased out. Each plant measures three metres in height and the total quantum of ganja plants is 9,871 kg. Each plant has more than one kg leaves and such a quantum of ganja plants has been seized for the first time in the state.

She said the plants were almost ready for harvest and peddlers were about to receive them in two months. The accused had planned to dry the leaves and convert them into powder. There is a need to find out where they had planned to transport ganja plants and police required four days to cut them. Police team nabbed four persons on September 4 and the value was assessed at Rs 2 crore earlier, she added.