Ganja seizure in Kalagi: 4 cops suspended

Superintendent of Police Dr. Simi Mariam George on Saturday suspended Kalagi Police Station’s four police personnel including Circle Inspector Bhojaraj Rathod on charges of their dereliction of duty.

The suspended cops failed to unearth an illegal ganja business being run by Chandrakanth Chauhan of Lakshaman Nayak Tanda in Kalagi taluk. A team of police from Sheshadripuram Police station, Bengaluru, raided a sheep and poultry farm near the tanda and had seized 1,352 kg ganja stashed underground in the farm.

Other suspended police personnel included Sub Inspector Basavaraj Chitakote, Assistant Sub Inspector Neelakantappa Hebbal, beat police Sharanappa, and constable Anil Bhandari.

Based on a tip-off by an autorickshaw driver in Bengaluru, Sheshadripuram police arrested Chandrakanth Chauhan of Kalagi, Naganath of Aurad taluk in Bidar district, and Siddanath Lavate of Almel village of Vijayapura district on charges of illegal ganja trade.

The district police department was embarrassed over the seizure of huge ganja from the farm which was located just two km away from Kalagi police station.