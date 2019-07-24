Garment factory staff protest; 7 policemen injured

Seven police personnel and several others were injured when a garment factory employee protest turned violent on Wednesday.

The Himatsingka Garment Factory staff staged the protest against the management and alleged that they were tortured. The violence broke out when a few employees from another state got into an argument with the local staff.

A recent study on working conditions for garment workers in Bangalore and other districts found that workers are frequently exploited and face several challenges, including a lack of amenities and physical, mental, sexual and financial harassment.

During Wednesday's protest, police and private vehicles were damaged. Police officers resorted to a lathi-charge and opened fire in the air to repel the protesters.

According to the protesters, the factory has violated rules on providing jobs for locals and has tortured many people.

The protesters also wanted to bring attention to the abysmal working conditions and other violations, such as lack of ventilation, forced unpaid overtime and promotions based on people's looks and personal relationships.