Gas leak in T Narasipur; four fire personnel take ill

Four employees of Fire and Emergency personnel took ill due to a leak in the water purifying unit, near the town bus stand in T Narasipur taluk, Mysuru district, on Tuesday night.

As the people near the water purifying unit, on the double road in T Narasipur town, complained of uneasiness and difficulty in breathing, the road from the private bus stand in the town to the Tirmukkoodalu Road has been blocked.

According to Fire and Emergency Services officer Basavaraju, there was a gas leak from the chlorine cylinder in the unit. However, it did not pose any danger.

As a few personnel took ill after inhaling the gas, a team from Mysuru was summoned. People have been alerted not to come near the unit through the public address system. The personnel are camping at the site and all necessary measures are being taken, he said.

District Health Officer Dr Prasad also reassured that the situation is under control and there is no need for anxiety.

