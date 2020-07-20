Gas leaks from pipeline at Navanagar

Gas leaks from pipeline at Navanagar

DHNS
DHNS, Hubballi,
  • Jul 20 2020, 21:06 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2020, 21:12 ist
Fire fighters spray fire extinguishing foam at Navanagar in Hubballi on Monday, where gas leaked from the pipeline.

Tension prevailed for sometime at Navanagar near here on Monday, as gas started leaking from the pipeline at Karnataka Circle area.

Residents of the area closed the gas supply control valve immediately, averting a disaster. The gas leakage was found when underground drainage pipeline work was going on, and several residents of the area left their houses in fear. In this area, Indian Oil-Adani Gas Private Limited has given piped gas supply connection to around 300 houses.

"When gas leakage started, we informed Fire & Emergency Services Department office. As anybody concerned with the gas pipeline did not come, we broke the lock of the pipeline control room at Panchakshari Nagar, and closed the valve," said Vishwanath Alagundagi and Shivu Pujar.

A similar incident occurred on Navanagar Main Road four months back, and citizens prevented a possible disaster then also, they recalled.

Fire brigade rushed to the spot, and sprayed foam where gas was being leaked. There was a possibility of fire mishap if there was a delay, said Fire & Emergency Services Department officer Vinayak Kalgutkar.

Indian Oil-Adani Gas Private Limited engineer Shripad Kulkarni visited the spot, and residents took him to task.

Hubballi-Dharwad Mahanagara Palike (HDMP) and Indian Oil-Adani Gas Private Limited officials blamed each other for the incident.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

gas leak
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Will upcoming festival season turn out to be washout?

Will upcoming festival season turn out to be washout?

US Covid-19 deaths slowed, but are catching up again

US Covid-19 deaths slowed, but are catching up again

The new must-have museum souvenir: Face masks

The new must-have museum souvenir: Face masks

First Arab space mission to Mars launches from Japan

First Arab space mission to Mars launches from Japan

 