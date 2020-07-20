Gas leaks from pipeline at Navanagar

Tension prevailed for sometime at Navanagar near here on Monday, as gas started leaking from the pipeline at Karnataka Circle area.

Residents of the area closed the gas supply control valve immediately, averting a disaster. The gas leakage was found when underground drainage pipeline work was going on, and several residents of the area left their houses in fear. In this area, Indian Oil-Adani Gas Private Limited has given piped gas supply connection to around 300 houses.

"When gas leakage started, we informed Fire & Emergency Services Department office. As anybody concerned with the gas pipeline did not come, we broke the lock of the pipeline control room at Panchakshari Nagar, and closed the valve," said Vishwanath Alagundagi and Shivu Pujar.

A similar incident occurred on Navanagar Main Road four months back, and citizens prevented a possible disaster then also, they recalled.

Fire brigade rushed to the spot, and sprayed foam where gas was being leaked. There was a possibility of fire mishap if there was a delay, said Fire & Emergency Services Department officer Vinayak Kalgutkar.

Indian Oil-Adani Gas Private Limited engineer Shripad Kulkarni visited the spot, and residents took him to task.

Hubballi-Dharwad Mahanagara Palike (HDMP) and Indian Oil-Adani Gas Private Limited officials blamed each other for the incident.