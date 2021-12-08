Gayathri Navada selected for Halasangi award 2021

Gayathri Navada selected for Halasangi award 2021

Gayathri Navada is selected under folk category

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Dec 08 2021, 23:19 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2021, 02:32 ist
Gayathri Navada. Credit: DH Photo

Gayathri Navada, author and researcher, has been selected for Halasangi award-2021, instituted by Halasangi Geleyara Prathishtana.

Gayathri is selected under folk category. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 51,000 and a citation.

It will be presented during a programme scheduled to be held on December 17.

