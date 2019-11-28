Generosity of Hindus is misused: Puri seer

Hindus, who had welcomed all people seeking shelter in the aftermath of partition, are being treated as second class citizens in the country, Nischalananda Saraswati Mahaswami of Sri Kshetra Puri Gowardhana Peetam, Odisha, said.

He told media persons on Thursday that the generosity of Hindus was being misinterpreted as their weakness and thus misused by the communities of different faiths. On building Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the seer said if a mosque was to be built along with Ram temple, it would have been done during Narasimha Rao or Atal Bihari Vajpayee regime.

The seer, who is advocating against the government control of temples and mutts, declared that such controls dilute Hindu religion due to hordes of irregularities.

It can be recalled that Odisha government in October this year had decided to hand over the control of Sri Kshetra Puri Gowardhana Peetam to him by shifting it from the purview of Orissa Hindu Religious Endowment Act, 1951. The seer added that he was on a religious tour to create awareness on the need for unity among Hindus. “Protection of cattle is my priority,” the seer said.