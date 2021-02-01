Genetic abnormality has not dwarfed her achievements

P V Srujana of Nagapura Tribal Rehabiliation Centre, has cleared the UGC National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET), and became the first tribal woman to qualify for the post of assistant professor.

Srujana has dwarfism - a genetic abnormality. But, that did not deter her from achieving the goals and is now a pride to the community with her academic achievement. Srujana’s family is one of the tribals, which came out of the Nagarahole forest around 22 years ago. Earlier, a few had made strides in education under the guidance of Dr Sudarshan of Biligiri Rangana Betta, but lost interest later.

Srujana, who was born at Balakovu tribal hamlet in Virajpet taluk in Kodagu district, completed her primary education at the government school in Ummathuru. She completed her PUC and graduation in Hunsur. She secured 74% in her Master’s degree in Commerce in 2018-19, in Manasagangotri and has passed the UGC National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) in Finance and Taxation.

Srujana has proved that her genetic problem has not come in the way of achievement, and has been using the opportunities in an intelligent manner. Now, she wishes to begin her career as a lecturer and also nurtures an ambition to do her doctorate.