Geo mapping will be carried out in sensitive regions to check landslides: Basavaraj Bommai

Basavaraj Bommai, Home Minister who is also Udupi District-in-Charge Minister said that geo-mapping will be carried out in sensitive areas in the Western Ghats to find a permanent solution to check landslides.

Speaking to media persons after inspecting the sea erosion affected Padubidri beach, he said, “We have discussed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conference on the measures to mitigate sea erosion in coastal areas and landslides in the Western Ghats. We have sought additional funds from the Center to initiate permanent measures to check sea erosion. Geological Survey of India will be asked to conduct geo-mapping in sensitive areas in the Western Ghats to find a solution to check landslides. Measures will be taken to shift those residing in the landslide affected areas at the earliest."

He also said that the Independence Day celebration will be a low-key affair, and the public will not be allowed to take part in it, there will be no parade. The programme will be organised as per the guidelines of the Central government. He added that Rs 10 crore will be released under National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to take up relief works in flood-affected areas in the district.