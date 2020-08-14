‘Get acquainted with Kodava tradition’

People are busy in agricultural activities during the month of Kakkada and also it keeps raining during the month. Hence, our ancestors imposed restrictions on holding auspicious programmes during Kakkada month, opined Kodava Sahitya Academy member Dr Mullengada Revathi Poovaiah.

Speaking during ‘Kodavame Padipu’ programme, organised by Karnataka Kodava Sahitya Academy, at Coorg Institute of Technology (CIT) in Ponnampet on Wednesday, she said that the youth should understand the reasons behind the religious rituals. “Our elders gave a lot of importance to indigenous food and used them during the rainy season. They planned their food according to the seasons,” Revathi added.

Inaugurating the programme, Kodava Education Society Joint Secretary Chiriyapanda Raja Nanjappa said it is believed that the Kodava tribe was present during the origination of River Cauvery and called upon the present generation to get acquainted with the local tradition and culture.

He further said, “The Jamma land is not government land. It is inherited by Kodavas from generations. Also, the gun is used for religious rituals in Kodava culture. However, our ancestors did not use a gun for fighting. Gun rights of Kodavas should be preserved, he added.

During the programme, the resource persons spoke on the importance of ‘Kakkada Padinett’, ‘Kakkada Tingalra Pudume’, ‘Kodava Namme’ and ‘Kodava Takk’.

Karnataka Kodava Sahitya Academy Chairperson Dr Ammatanda Parvathi Appaiah, member Padinjaranda Prabhukumar, CIT PU College Principal Dr Sannuvanda Rohini Thimmaiah, Thookbolak Kala Sahitya Vedike convener Madhosh Poovaiah and others were present.

Students of CIT PU College watched the programme online.