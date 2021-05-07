‘Get quota fixed from govt to get oxygen’

MP Pratap Simha criticised the district in-charge ministers and deputy commissioner of the neighbouring districts for visiting Mysuru and getting oxygen cylinders refilled. Explaining that Mysuru is also facing shortage, the MP asked them not to create unnecessary problem.

Speaking to reporters here, the MP said that Mandya District In-charge Minister K C Narayana Gowda and Chamarajanagar District In-charge Minister S Suresh Kumar and Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi visited Mysuru along with police escort and got oxygen cylinders refilled. “Is it right to do so. It is unjust authority of power,” he alleged.

The ministers should stop this kind of attitude. Let them ask Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to fix a quota and demand the state government to supply required oxygen. They should resolve the issue with the chief secretary and not totally depend on Mysuru for oxygen supply, he said. "We will not tolerate oppression and threats. Taking oxygen with the police force is not right," he warned.

“We are not producing oxygen in Mysuru, but only refilling done. Mysuru district itself is facing shortage of oxygen and the neighbouring districts should not trouble us," he said. The cases are likely to be double by the end of May and we are making arrangements for more oxygenated beds.

The MP said that he had suggested the state government to fix quota of oxygen to be supplied to Mandya and Chamarajanagar from Mysuru, during a video conference recently. But, no step has been taken, he said.