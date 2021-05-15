Girl baby orphaned within four days of birth

T R Sathish Kumar
T R Sathish Kumar, Nagamangala (Mandya dist),
  • May 15 2021, 21:53 ist
  • updated: May 15 2021, 22:09 ist

A baby girl is orphaned within four days of its birth in Nagamangala taluk on Friday, due to Covid.

Yogesh, a relative, said, “Nanjundegowda and Mamatha of Doddenahalli in Nagamangala taluk were residing in Chintamani of Chikkaballapur district since a few years.”

“Nanjundegowda was diagnosed of Covid in April. He died in a private hospital in Bengaluru on April 30. Meanwhile, Mamatha, who was pregnant, was also diagnosed of Covid. She was under home isolation on the advise of doctors, at Doddenahalli. Later, she was admitted to the hospital of Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences in Mandya, following respiratory problems. She delivered the baby on May 11. Following Covid complications, she died on May 15. The couple were married 10 years ago and remained issue-less all these years. Mamatha conceived after a lot of treatment,” he said.

Meanwhile, in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district, a four and a half month old baby was diagnosed of Covid on Saturday.

Covid Nodal Officer of Belagola Gram Panchayat M R Anantharaju said that the baby boy in Belagola village has tested positive.

“Both his parents have tested negative. They do not have any symptoms too. His other family members too do not have any infection. The infection might be from visitors or neighbours. The baby is under treatment at home itself and is showing signs of recovery,” he said.

