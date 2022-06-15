Girl dies after falling from apartment in Mangaluru

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jun 15 2022, 22:55 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2022, 22:55 ist
The location where the accident occurred. Credit: Special arrangement

A 15-year-old girl fell to her death in Mangaluru while trying to pull a curtain in the balcony of the apartment where she lived.

The victim was identified as Sehar Inthiyaaz. At around 4.30 pm, Sehar, the eldest daughter of Mohammed Imthiyaaz kept adjusting the curtains while tiptoeing on a chair in the balcony of fifth floor of Vishwas crown apartment in Kankanady.

She lost her balance during the process and fell from the fifth floor of the flat.

Mohammed, with help of his neighbours, shifted his daughter to the nearest private hospital. However, Sehar, who had sustained serious head injuries in the fall, succumbed, police sources said.

Sehar was a student at Lourdes central school.

Mangaluru
Accident
Death
Karnataka

