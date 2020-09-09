Girl dies as house wall collapses after heavy rain in Chitradurga

Girl dies as house wall collapses due to heavy rain

Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Chitradurga,
  • Sep 09 2020, 16:16 ist
  • updated: Sep 09 2020, 16:16 ist
A six-year-old girl died at Jaajuru village, Challakere taluk on Tuesday night, after a wall of the house collapsed due to heavy rains that lashed the region over the last two days.

According to Tahasildar M Mallikarjun, Srunaja, daughter of Chalmesha and Lakshmi Devi died when she was asleep. He also promised that he would take steps towards providing compensation to the family.

It may be mentioned here that the district known for drought received heavy rainfall for the past two days. Many houses were damaged in the district.

Many check dams are also in full spate.

